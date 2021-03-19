Sports
Khabib officially retired: confirms Dana White after last meeting
- The Dagestan-born fighter hung his gloves after defending his title against Justin Gaethje in October 2020.
- On Thursday, both White and Khabib took to social media to reveal the outcome of their final meeting.
19 Mar 2021
It’s official, Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be returning to the octagon as UFC President Dana White given up in his pursuit to convince the Russian fighter for a comeback.
The Dagestan-born fighter hung his gloves after defending his title against Justin Gaethje in October 2020.
He had said he doesn’t want to fight without his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away earlier in 2020, in his corner.
On Thursday, both White and Khabib took to social media to reveal the outcome of their final meeting.
With Khabib exiting the UFC scenes, the organisation has announced a Mike Chandler-Charles Oliviera showdown for the vacant lightweight title.
They will spotlight the main event at UFC 262 on May 15.
State Bank MPC: Policy Rate remains unchanged at 7pc
Khabib officially retired: confirms Dana White after last meeting
Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder
Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations
PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance
Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal
Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief
PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder
Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued
Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans
Read more stories
Comments