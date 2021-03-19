Khabib officially retired: confirms Dana White after last meeting

It’s official, Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be returning to the octagon as UFC President Dana White given up in his pursuit to convince the Russian fighter for a comeback.

The Dagestan-born fighter hung his gloves after defending his title against Justin Gaethje in October 2020.

He had said he doesn’t want to fight without his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away earlier in 2020, in his corner.

On Thursday, both White and Khabib took to social media to reveal the outcome of their final meeting.

With Khabib exiting the UFC scenes, the organisation has announced a Mike Chandler-Charles Oliviera showdown for the vacant lightweight title.

They will spotlight the main event at UFC 262 on May 15.