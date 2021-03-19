World
Cameroon suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- The ministry said in a statement that March 18 that the suspension was for precaution and prudence. It gave no further reasons for the decision or if it will go ahead and take delivery of its share of the vaccine.
19 Mar 2021
Cameroon's health ministry has suspended administration of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it was scheduled to receive on March 20 as part of the global vaccines sharing scheme COVAX.
The ministry said in a statement that March 18 that the suspension was for precaution and prudence. It gave no further reasons for the decision or if it will go ahead and take delivery of its share of the vaccine.
Several countries have resumed use of shots on Friday after the European Union and British regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks after reports of rare instances of blood clotting that temporarily halted inoculations.
State Bank MPC: Policy Rate remains unchanged at 7pc
Cameroon suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder
Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations
PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance
Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal
Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief
PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder
Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued
Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans
Read more stories
Comments