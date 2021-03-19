World
US FDA approves J&J's multiple sclerosis treatment
- The FDA approved Ponvory as a daily oral drug to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, a debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.
19 Mar 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson's multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Ponvory, the company's unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday.
The FDA approved Ponvory as a daily oral drug to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, a debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.
The approval was based on data from a two-year late-stage study where Ponvory demonstrated superior efficacy in significantly reducing annual relapses by about 30% compared to Sanofi's approved MS drug Aubagio, the company said.
