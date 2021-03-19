Business & Finance
Toyota to halt production at Czech car plant due to shortage of semiconductors
- The shortage is due to poor weather conditions in North America, CTK said.
- Toyota makes small cars for the European market at the plant, which produces around 200,000 vehicles per year. Part of the production is for French partner PSA, which had co-owned the plant until last year.
PRAGUE: Toyota's Czech unit Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic will halt production at its car plant in Kolin, east of Prague, for 14 days from March 22 due to a shortage of semiconductors, news agency CTK reported on Friday.
