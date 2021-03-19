More restrictions imposed in Islamabad amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid surge in positivity ratio of COVID-19, the Islamabad administration has imposed more restrictions on movement in the federal capital.

As per the notification issued by the administration, the out-door dining facility will remain shut in the capital city after 10:00 pm.

Moreover, The markets, restaurants will remain completely shut on weekdays (Saturday and Sunday), while the grocery and medical stores will, however, remain open during the restricted period.

The hotels and restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaway services as business activities and restaurant services have been restricted owing to the rising COVID positivity ratio.