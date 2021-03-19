Sports
Man Utd pick German tech company TeamViewer as shirt sponsor
19 Mar 2021
Manchester United on Friday announced they have signed a five-year deal with German technology company TeamViewer to be their principal shirt sponsor replacing Chevrolet.
The agreement will begin in the 2021/22 season, the English Premier League soccer club said, without disclosing financial terms.
The club had extended its $559 million seven-year contract with Chevrolet that was due to expire in June 2021 by six months because of disruptions caused by COVID-19.
