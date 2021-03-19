ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Higher prices stall demand in India; activity dim elsewhere

  • China premiums at $7-$9/oz versus $8-$10 last week.
  • Jewellers reducing purchases due to COVID-19 curb fears- Mumbai-based dealer.
    • Investors selling their bars this week- Tokyo-based retailer.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Physical gold demand was subdued in India this week as a rebound in domestic prices kept consumers away, while activity in other top hubs also remained lacklustre.

"Demand has started moderating due to rising prices. Retail buyers are taking a pause," said Mukesh Kothari, director at Mumbai gold dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions.

On Friday, local gold futures were trading around 45,000 rupees per 10 grams after falling to 44,150 rupees earlier this month, the lowest level since April 7.

Dealers were charging a premium of up to $6 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies, unchanged from last week.

"Jewellers have been reducing purchases. They fear authorities could put restrictions on shops and malls due to rising coronavirus cases," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

India's coronavirus infections surged to an over three-month high on Friday, led by a record daily increase in the western state of Maharashtra, prompting authorities to place fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.

In China, gold was sold at premiums of $7-$9 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices, down from last week's $8-$10, while in Hong Kong, premiums of $0.50-$1.70 were being charged versus $0.80-$2.50 last week.

"It is quiet. There are no visitors as the borders are not open so Hong Kong is losing a lot of Chinese customers," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer for Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

In Singapore, premiums dipped to $1.5-$2 an ounce from $1.60-$2.50 charged a week earlier.

In Japan, premiums of $0.50-$0.75 an ounce were being charged versus last week's $0.75.

"We're seeing more investors selling their bars to us this week," a trader at Tokyo-based retailer Tokuriki Honten said.

gold market gold price Physical gold gold export gold demand

Higher prices stall demand in India; activity dim elsewhere

Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters