Federal govt notifies JPMC Karachi takeover

The Federal government on Friday issued a notification regarding the takeover of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi.

As per the notification, “The federal government has been pleased to constitute a Board of Governors, in respect of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi under section 4 of the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Ordinance 2020.”

Mushtaq Kassim Chappra, Philanthropist and Industrialist, Ms. Ronaq Lakhani, Philanthropist, Dr Muhammad Irfan Daudi, Associate Professor Surgery/Consultant Surgeon and Mr Rashid A. Khan, Businessman are part of the board.

According to ARY news, Sindh Health department has opposed the formation of the BoG and announced that they will be part of it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgment had given the control of the three major public-sector hospitals – NICVD, JPMC and NICH – to the federal government and directed the provincial and federal governments to complete a smooth transition of the hospitals’ control.