South Korean mills bought about 50,000 tonnes Australian wheat

19 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: A group of South Korean four mills have purchased around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from Australia, European traders said on Friday.
The purchase involved about 46,000 tonnes of Korean Australian standard white blend wheat bought at around $277 a tonne FOB. The rest comprised Australian hard wheat grade AH2 bought at an undisclosed price.
The wheat was for July arrival in South Korea.
South Korean mills also bought 38,000 tonnes of US wheat on Friday.
