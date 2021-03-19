ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 45,021 Increased By ▲ 296.67 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,528 Increased By ▲ 27.46 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

  • Imran says money cannot buy happiness and no one can succeed in life by using shortcuts
  • Pakistan was not created to increase the wealth of Sharif and Zardari family: PM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 19 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there is need to focus on improving the education sector in the country which is vital for national development.

Addressing the participants after inaugurating a teaching block in Malakand University on Friday, the premier said that the country needs an education system that acts as means of self-development and a source of bringing positive change in the society.

He stated, "I want NUML University to become Pakistan's Oxford varsity and become a centre for knowledge."

Imran Khan said that nowadays people just care about money and have lost the meaning of their lives. "We have forgotten our roots and money is everything for us," he said.

"Money cannot buy happiness and no one can succeed in life by using shortcuts," he mentioned.

Criticising the opposition leaders, the prime minister stated that Pakistan was not created to increase the wealth of Sharif and Zardari family. "They don't even know how much money they own. They have been lying to the nation and their children are also lying," he highlighted.

He said that Allama Iqbal wanted Pakistan to set an example and we have lost that vision now.

He claimed that the PML-N returned Rs3,000 billion interest on the loans it had taken, while the PTI government has returned Rs6.2 trillion interest on loans.

"One of the ways people can return their loans is through wealth creation, the PM remarked. To create wealth, the government has launched a number of projects such as the Ravi City project, Lahore business district, Bundal and Bundoo Islands construction, and a focus on tourism," the PM said.

