Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there is need to focus on improving the education sector in the country which is vital for national development.

Addressing the participants after inaugurating a teaching block in Malakand University on Friday, the premier said that the country needs an education system that acts as means of self-development and a source of bringing positive change in the society.

He stated, "I want NUML University to become Pakistan's Oxford varsity and become a centre for knowledge."

Imran Khan said that nowadays people just care about money and have lost the meaning of their lives. "We have forgotten our roots and money is everything for us," he said.

"Money cannot buy happiness and no one can succeed in life by using shortcuts," he mentioned.

Criticising the opposition leaders, the prime minister stated that Pakistan was not created to increase the wealth of Sharif and Zardari family. "They don't even know how much money they own. They have been lying to the nation and their children are also lying," he highlighted.

He said that Allama Iqbal wanted Pakistan to set an example and we have lost that vision now.

He claimed that the PML-N returned Rs3,000 billion interest on the loans it had taken, while the PTI government has returned Rs6.2 trillion interest on loans.

"One of the ways people can return their loans is through wealth creation, the PM remarked. To create wealth, the government has launched a number of projects such as the Ravi City project, Lahore business district, Bundal and Bundoo Islands construction, and a focus on tourism," the PM said.