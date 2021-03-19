China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on March 18, up from six cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the cases was a locally transmitted infection in Shaanxi province, marking China's first local COVID-19 case since Feb. 14. The other 10 cases were infection that originated from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from six cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,083, while the death toll remained at 4,636.