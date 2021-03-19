ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.74%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-10.14%)
BYCO 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.56%)
DGKC 124.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.85%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
HASCOL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HUBC 83.51 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.28%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.08%)
KAPCO 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (4.27%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.08%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 139.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.19%)
UNITY 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.08%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Indian shares edge up in volatile trade; Future Group firms slide

  • Among individual stocks, Future Group companies, including Future Retail and Future Consumer, dropped nearly 10% each.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered from early falls to trade slightly higher on Friday in a volatile session, as a pullback in US Treasury yields from 14-month highs hit overnight eased some fears over foreign fund outflows from emerging markets.

By 0554 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.17% to 14,582.65 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 49,327.90.

Earlier in the session, the Sensex and Nifty shed up to 1.43% and 1.28%, respectively.

"There is some easing in US 10-year bond yields after hitting a peak. That has added to the risk appetite of traders who were looking to buy into the dips," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

"From a technical perspective, the Nifty found some support at the 14,500 level," said Amit Shah, head of India equities at BNP Paribas India in Mumbai.

A surge in domestic cases of COVID-19 has also weighed on investor sentiment this week. India reported 39,276 cases on Friday, its highest daily rise since late November.

India's main stock indexes were on track to post a drop of roughly 3% for the week after two straight weeks of gains. As of Thursday's close, both the Nifty and Sensex were off roughly 5% from their record closing highs hit in mid-February.

Among individual stocks, Future Group companies, including Future Retail and Future Consumer, dropped nearly 10% each.

An Indian court on Thursday restrained Future Group chief Kishore Biyani from selling his personal assets following Amazon.com Inc's challenge against the Indian group's $3.4 billion sale of its retail business to Reliance Industries .

