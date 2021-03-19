ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.4%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.92%)
BYCO 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.77%)
DGKC 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 51.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.51%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.91%)
HASCOL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
HUBC 83.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
JSCL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
PPL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.59%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.81%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.88%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US House passes immigration bills including pathway for 'Dreamers'

  • The other formalizes the legal status of migrant farmworkers -- who the White House notes are "living in the shadows and vulnerable to exploitation" -- and offers them an opportunity to earn citizenship.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives passed two immigration bills Thursday that would provide legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants, but the measures have an uncertain future in the evenly divided Senate.

Rather than trying to ram through comprehensive immigration reform similar to the massive effort that failed in 2013 -- and during today's heightened tensions along the US-Mexico border -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opted for a different strategy.

She aims to coax a pair of more modest measures through Congress and towards President Joe Biden's desk.

Many of the undocumented immigrants who would be given status under the bills "have worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout this pandemic to keep our country afloat, fed, and healthy -- yet they are forced to live with fear and uncertainty because of their immigration status," Biden said in a statement.

The White House has endorsed the two bills, including one that offers a citizenship pathway for undocumented young people, known as "Dreamers," who were brought to the United States as children.

The American Dream and Promise Act passed on a vote of 228 to 197, with support from nine Republicans.

The other formalizes the legal status of migrant farmworkers -- who the White House notes are "living in the shadows and vulnerable to exploitation" -- and offers them an opportunity to earn citizenship.

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would permit farmworkers and their families to remain in the country, and in many cases become US citizens, through continued employment in agriculture.

It passed by 247 to 174, an even stronger bipartisan margin.

Nancy Pelosi Congress House of Representatives American Dream House Speaker

US House passes immigration bills including pathway for 'Dreamers'

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters