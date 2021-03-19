ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.74%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-10.14%)
BYCO 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.56%)
DGKC 124.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.85%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
HASCOL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HUBC 83.51 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.28%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.08%)
KAPCO 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (4.27%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.08%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 139.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.19%)
UNITY 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.08%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy giant Eni offers to pay $14mn to settle Congo graft inquiry

  • The news comes the day after an Italian court cleared Eni and Shell of charges related to a major oil exploration deal in Nigeria in which $1.1 billion allegedly ended up in the pockets of corrupt politicians and middlemen.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

MILAN: Italian energy giant Eni said Thursday it had filed a request with a Milan court to pay 14 million dollars (11.8 million euros) to settle an investigation into corruption in Congo-Brazzaville levied at the company and one of its managers.

According to Italian media, the probe was first launched in 2017, and relates to payment of suspected bribes when oil licences in Congo-Brazzaville were being renewed in 2015.

To secure renewal, Eni was accused of agreeing to sell parts of its licence to a shell corporation maintained by Congolese public officials.

In a statement, Eni said the request was not an admission of guilt, "but an initiative aimed at avoiding the continuation (of) a judicial process that would entail further expenditure of resources from Eni and all the involved parties".

The court reducing the alleged offence from international corruption to undue inducement had paved the way for a settlement, the company explained.

Eni refused to divulge to AFP the name of the manager implicated.

The news comes the day after an Italian court cleared Eni and Shell of charges related to a major oil exploration deal in Nigeria in which $1.1 billion allegedly ended up in the pockets of corrupt politicians and middlemen.

Among the 13 individual defendants was Eni's chief executive, Claudio Descalzi, for whom prosecutors sought an eight-year prison term.

Descalzi was targeted by another investigation by a Milan court in 2019, accused of not disclosing a potential conflict of interest regarding Eni's activities in Congo-Brazzaville, allegations dismissed by the company as "without any foundation".

Eni Congo Italian energy giant

Energy giant Eni offers to pay $14mn to settle Congo graft inquiry

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters