Judge rejects detention request for Peru ex-president Vizcarra

  • He pledged to turn his attention to the upcoming April 11 general election, in which he is running as a legislator.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

LIMA: A Peruvian judge on Thursday rejected preventative detention for ex-president Martin Vizcarra, who is being investigated for alleged corruption while he was governor of the country's southern region of Moquegua.

The request for 18 months of detention was declared "unfounded" by Judge Maria de los Angeles Alvarez during a virtual hearing, who added that Vizcarra was not a flight risk.

Prosecutor German Juarez had requested Vizcarra's detention, claiming he could try to leave the country or obstruct the investigation, which began in October 2020.

Under Alvarez's order, the former president has to pay a security deposit of $27,000, stay in Lima and not speak to the press about the case without court permission.

"I would like to thank the millions of Peruvians who believe in me and have supported me," Vizcarra told reporters the decision.

He pledged to turn his attention to the upcoming April 11 general election, in which he is running as a legislator.

The prosecutor has said he will appeal Thursday's decision.

