ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
AVN 91.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.24%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.92%)
BYCO 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.47%)
DGKC 124.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
EPCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.76%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.23%)
HASCOL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.78%)
KAPCO 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.05%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
PPL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.3%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.52%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.56%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soy slump in broad-based commodities selloff, led by crude oil

  • Grain markets have been under pressure this week as crop weather improved in South America following recent dryness in Argentina and excessive rains in key parts of Brazil.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: US corn and soybean futures fell on Thursday as a firm US dollar and tumbling energy prices, with crude oil down more than 8%, stoked broad selling across commodities markets.

The steepest corn and soy declines in more than a week marked a further pullback from recent highs as improving crop weather in South America and expectations for large US planting increases this spring weighed on prices.

The bearish factors overshadowed stronger-than-expected weekly corn export sales and confirmation from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) of large corn sales to China for a third straight day.

"The improvement in rains, especially in Argentina, is weighing on the trade so prices are backing off of multi-year highs," said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International.

"The only bright side I see is the weekly export sales above expectations in corn.

We already know what might be pencilled in for next week's report so it's buy the rumour, sell the fact today," he said.

The USDA has confirmed US corn sales to China totalling nearly 3.1 million tonnes over the past three days, along with weekly sales of 1.23 million tonnes in the week ended March 11, topping trade expectations.

Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 11-1/2 cents to $5.46-1/2 a bushel, while May soybeans dropped 25-1/2 cents to $13.92-1/4.

CBOT May wheat fell 9-1/2 cents to $6.30-1/2 a bushel, a six-week low.

Grain markets have been under pressure this week as crop weather improved in South America following recent dryness in Argentina and excessive rains in key parts of Brazil.

Rain storms this week in Argentina's Pampas farm belt have slowed the deterioration of many drought-hit soybean and corn fields, crop weather specialists said.

Grain traders are monitoring news from a meeting between high-level US and Chinese officials on Thursday.

China Wheat Corn USDA US dollar soyabean

Corn, soy slump in broad-based commodities selloff, led by crude oil

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters