ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
ASL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.17%)
AVN 90.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.18%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.6%)
BYCO 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 124.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.32%)
EPCL 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.88%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HUBC 82.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 21.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
KAPCO 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.17%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.16%)
PRL 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.64%)
PTC 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
TRG 138.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.54%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.02%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,830 Increased By ▲ 106.39 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,429 Decreased By ▼ -71.89 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Dollar strengthens amid higher US yields on Fed's lower-for-longer mantra

  • In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin weakened to around $56,703 in early Asian trading, seesawing after breifly topping $60,000 again overnight.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

TOKYO: The safe-haven US dollar strengthened again on Friday, supported by higher Treasury yields and falling stock markets, as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's pushback against expectations of any early interest-rate hikes.

The dollar index added 0.1%, extending a 0.5% jump from Thursday that was the most in two weeks.

The benchmark US 10-year yield climbed to a more than one-year peak of 1.754% overnight before easing to 1.715%, while Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pledged this week to press on with aggressive monetary stimulus, saying a near-term spike in inflation would prove temporary amid their projections for the strongest U.S economic growth in nearly 40 years.

The next focus for the currency market will be the Bank of Japan's policy decision Friday, accompanied by results of a comprehensive policy review.

"After some navel gazing," bond investors "concluded that the Fed is not (posing) any challenges or discomfort for longer-dated UST yields to keep pushing higher," National Australia Bank's senior FX strategist Rodrigo Catril wrote in a client note.

"The USD regained its mojo."

The greenback gained 0.1% to 109.04 yen, adding to small gains overnight.

The yen got some support from a Nikkei report on Thursday that the BOJ was expected to slightly widen an implicit band in which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its 0% target.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1908, extending Thursday's 0.5% tumble.

While AstraZeneca vaccinations are poised to restart in Germany, France and other European nations, the region's growth outlook was dinged as Paris went into a month-long lockdown.

The British pound sank 0.2% to $1.3903 after weakening 0.3% a day earlier, as the Bank of England warned the outlook for Britain's recovery remained unclear, dampening some speculation the bank would signal a more confident outlook.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin weakened to around $56,703 in early Asian trading, seesawing after breifly topping $60,000 again overnight.

It had surged to a fresh record high of $61,781.83 on Saturday, after more than doubling since the start of the year.

"Bitcoin is a momentum trade and it feels like it could go a lot further," said Edward Moya, a New York-based senior market analyst at online FX broker OANDA.

"Is it a bubble? Yes. But it can easily go to $100,000 before it comes crashing down."

