ANL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
ASC 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.78%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-11%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.26%)
DGKC 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
HASCOL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.76%)
KAPCO 41.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.47%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
PPL 85.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.32%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 139.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
UNITY 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.59%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Australian shares drop on energy, mining losses as US bond yields jump

  • Healthcare stocks also fell, with drug developer CSL Ltd and medical device maker Resmed Inc falling 1.3% and 2.9%, respectively.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Australian shares fell in early trade on Friday, hurt most by losses among energy and mining stocks, and a spike in US Treasury yields to 14-month highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1% to 6,745.9 by 2323 GMT. The benchmark index was set to post a 1.3% weekly loss after recording gains in the past two weeks.

Yields on the US benchmark 10-year Treasuries soared to more than 1.75% a day after the US Federal Reserve projected the strongest growth in nearly 40 years and promised to keep interest rates low.

Among sectors and shares, energy stocks declined 2.8% as oil prices plunged on growing worries about demand in Europe due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Gas explorers Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Santos Ltd lost 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

Heavyweight mining stocks fell 1.1% as lower copper prices against a stronger dollar and rising bond yields weighed. Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto slipped 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Tech stocks dropped 2.2%, mirroring their peers on Wall Street, with buy now pay later co Afterpay and insurance software maker Bravura Solutions falling 2.5% and 2.8% each.

Healthcare stocks also fell, with drug developer CSL Ltd and medical device maker Resmed Inc falling 1.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, aluminium producer Alcoa Corp said it had signed new five-year electricity supply agreements with AGL Energy, Origin Energy and Alinta Energy for its Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria.

Shares of AGL rose 0.6%, while Origin Energy was down 1.5%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was nearly unchanged, but the index was on track for a 0.1% weekly loss.

