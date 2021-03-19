ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Slot of opposition leader in Senate: PPP wants its own candidate

Naveed Butt 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wants its own candidate for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate, it is learnt.

According to sources, the PPP, despite being a member of 10-party anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), has decided to bring its own opposition leader in Senate. Two days ago, the differences have been created between the PPP and other opposition parties on the resignation from assemblies in a meeting of PDM.

The sources said that Awami National Party (ANP) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) — both PDM’s members — have assured support to PPP in this regard.

The PPP has 21 votes in the Senate, while ANP and BNP Mengal have two members each in the Upper House of the Parliament.

They said that the PPP is likely to nominate Senator Sherry Rehman as the opposition leader, while the party will submit a petition signed by 25 senators to the Senate Secretariat in a few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N and PPP have had their differences regarding the Senate’s opposition leader, as both parties want the position for themselves.

The PDM has faced a setback after seeking more time by PPP for consultation and taking decision about resignations from assemblies in its meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE PPP PDM CEC Opposition party Sherry Rehman Central Executive Committee

Slot of opposition leader in Senate: PPP wants its own candidate

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.