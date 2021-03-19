Slot of opposition leader in Senate: PPP wants its own candidate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wants its own candidate for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate, it is learnt.

According to sources, the PPP, despite being a member of 10-party anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), has decided to bring its own opposition leader in Senate. Two days ago, the differences have been created between the PPP and other opposition parties on the resignation from assemblies in a meeting of PDM.

The sources said that Awami National Party (ANP) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) — both PDM’s members — have assured support to PPP in this regard.

The PPP has 21 votes in the Senate, while ANP and BNP Mengal have two members each in the Upper House of the Parliament.

They said that the PPP is likely to nominate Senator Sherry Rehman as the opposition leader, while the party will submit a petition signed by 25 senators to the Senate Secretariat in a few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N and PPP have had their differences regarding the Senate’s opposition leader, as both parties want the position for themselves.

The PDM has faced a setback after seeking more time by PPP for consultation and taking decision about resignations from assemblies in its meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC).

