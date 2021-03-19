Egg thrown at Safdar

PESHAWAR: An unidentified person on Thursday threw egg towards Capt Muhammad Safdar (retd) outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) which hit a party worker instead of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

The incident occurred when Safdar reached the PHC for hearing of the petition seeking pre-arrest bail.

In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen walking outside the court premises with a few workers by his side and journalists when a man throws an egg.

The egg did not hit the PML-N leader but instead, a party worker standing close to Safdar. The man can then be seen running away from the reporters and journalists as Capt Safdar (retd), stick in hand, chases after him.

The man got onto a rickshaw and managed to flee temporarily before he was caught by people near the Cantt Railway Station and was handed over to police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021