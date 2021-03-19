Myanmar junta slaps Suu Kyi with new charges

YANGON: Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces fresh corruption charges from the ruling junta that her lawyer said Thursday were "groundless" but could ensure she would never be able to return to politics.

The February 1 coup that toppled Suu Kyi's government has brought hundreds of thousands into the streets to confront the generals, who have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left at least 200 dead.

The new military regime has already issued several criminal charges against the Nobel laureate since she was detained along with her top political allies.

Military broadcaster Myawady aired a video late Wednesday of a Myanmar businessman saying that he gave Suu Kyi $550,000 over several years. Maung Weik said he had donated money to senior government figures for the good of his business.

"Aung San Suu Kyi committed corruption and (authorities) are preparing to charge her according to anti-corruption law," an announcer said during the broadcast. Suu Kyi already faces other corruption allegations.

Last week a junta spokesman said a now-detained chief minister said he gave her $600,000 as well as more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of gold bars. "Those accusations are groundless," Suu Kyi's lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP. "Aung San Suu Kyi may have her defects... but bribery and corruption are not her traits," he said.