NSU’s mobile admission drive inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Wajiha Qamar, the parliamentary secretary for Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, on Thursday inaugurated National Skills University Islamabad’s mobile admission drive.

Currently, the National Skills University is accepting applications in five skills domains, including industrial automation, automotive technician, short documentary filmmaking, cyber security management, and mobile manufacturing technicians.

Qamar lauded the university’s efforts for this novel idea of mobile admission campaign and highly appreciated ongoing work at the university.

She said that the university has made significant improvements during the recent past.

She said NSU will produce workforce aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme component Hunarmand Pakistan (skills for all).

Chairman NAVTTC Javed Hassan also appreciated the NSU’s role towards skills programmes for which the organization provides all requisite standards and support.

