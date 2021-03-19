ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Dual-nationality case: Vawda asks ECP for hanging ‘if proven guilty’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that he should be ‘hanged if proven guilty’ in dual-nationality case.

A four-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja resumed hearing of dual-nationality case against the federal minister.

For the first time in the case, Vawda appeared before the commission along with his counsel Barrister Moid.

Giving his arguments, the federal minister sounded emotional. “If there is my mistake—I should be hanged if proven guilty (in the case),” he said.

The CEC responded, “We are here to listen to you. Calm down and give your arguments point by point.”

Vawda was of the view that ECP, in the light of Supreme Court decisions, is not vested with the powers that a court of law exercises. The ECP can form a committee or a tribunal to investigate dual-nationality case but it cannot decide the case, he said adding that the he was being targeted due to ‘politically motivated reasons.’

The minister’s counsel said dual-nationality case has been rendered infructuous following Vawda’s resignation as a Member National Assembly (MNA). The dual-nationality case was filed against Vawda when he was an MNA, he argued and pleaded before the ECP that the case against Vawda be dismissed.

“But it seems that ECP has made up its mind to target the respondent,” Barrister Moid said.

This did not go down well with the ECP bench. “What do you mean by ‘ECP has made up its mind?’Had we made up our mind the case would not have remained pending for the last one year and it would have been decided much earlier…..you have used delaying tactics and sought adjournments in the case on one pretext or another. Now don’t accuse us of anything,” Member ECP (Punjab) Justice ® Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi remarked.

The minister said “I have a career and a family. This case has caused me immense pain.”

The ECP directed the minister to file written reply in the case and adjourn the hearing of the case till April 6.

Outside the ECP, Vawda exchanged heated arguments with a journalist who asked him when he left his American nationality.

Vawda was elected a senator in March 3 Senate elections and stepped down as an MNA in an apparent bid to avoid a decision against him from Islamabad High Court (IHC) and ECP in dual-nationality case. Related petitions against Vawda are pending at IHC and ECP seeking his disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f).

On March 3, IHC ordered ECP to initiate proceedings against Vawda under Article 62 (1) (f) for allegedly submitting a false affidavit related to his dual-nationality.

Although Vawda holds the portfolio of Federal Water Resources Minister but has not taken oath as a member of federal cabinet since his re-election as a senator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Faisal Vawda IHC Islamabad High Court ECP Election Commission of Pakistan Sultan Raja

