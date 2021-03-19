Dawlance to introduce its products at DarazMall

KARACHI: Dawlance the #1 home-appliances brand in Pakistan, a subsidiary of Arcelik – the second largest white goods manufacturer in Europe, celebrates its 40 years of reliability by making its products available to a wider customer base on DarazMall. The brand launched its official E-Commerce store in 2020 and now, as a second phase, it has officially introduced its wide range of products on DarazMall.

A signing ceremony was recently held at Daraz head office, the two market leaders commit to customer excellence. This partnership is a testimony to the reliable online shopping experience which Pakistani consumers can expect while purchasing innovative Dawlance home-appliances.—PR

