Rain, thunderstorm expected in Islamabad

KARACHI: Rain - thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad on March 23 during the morning hours, the Met office said on Thursday.

Similarly Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad may also receive rain.

“A strong westerly wave is likely to enter in the country on Saturday (night) and likely to grip upper and central parts on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday,” the Met said.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Sibbi, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday (evening/night) to Monday.

Rain - wind/thunderstorm (with few moderate to heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, D G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur and Okara from Sunday to Tuesday.

Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur on Wednesday.

Heavy rain fall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during Monday and Tuesday.

