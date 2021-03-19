Gwadar Port: Cost of grid station, transmission line project goes up

KARACHI: The cost of “construction of 132Kv (AIS) Grid Station Deep Sea Port (Gwadar) and allied 132Kv D/C transmission line” project has gone up to Rs893 million from Rs235 million in the original PC-1.

According to the official documents of the project, the cost of the project was estimated at Rs235 million in the original PC-1 in 2008, which moved up to Rs806 million in the revised PC-1 in 2015 and now the cost jumped to Rs893 million in the second revised PC-1.

The objective of the project is to provide stable power supply to Gwadar Deep Sea Port (Free Economic Zone) and its adjoining Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) projects.

The original PC-I of the project was approved by CDWP in its meeting held on 12.1.2008 with a total cost of Rs235 million.

Due to change of site of 220/132 kV grid station at Gwadar as well as increase in the 132kV transmission line length, the PC-1 has been revised. The first revised PC-I was approved by the CDWP on 21.12.2015 at a total cost of Rs806.529 million.

The working paper of the project stated that the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) issued the NOC for the project on October 28, 2014.

Consequently, the project was launched. While the work was in final stage and when 100% foundations, civil works, earthling and installation of towers consummated, the GDA suspended the NOC on the plea of revision of the Gwadar Master Plan to Smart Port City Master Plan.

And in February 2019, the GDA asked QESCO to obtain NOC also from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and ceased the work as the transmission line was passing near the airport area.

To resolve the matter amicably, QESCO and representatives of the NTDC presented several alternatives to the CAA.

However, the CAA insisted on rerouting 1.6KM (05 x pylons) transmission line or else 132kV underground cable may be laid in the funnel area due to serious safety hazard formed by installation of pylons/towers.

Moreover, the CAA viewpoint was also endorsed by the Government of Balochistan Energy Department.

However, QESCO was unable to execute the work due to high cost of changing of the specification from the overhead transmission line to the underground cable system.

It is further stated in the second revised PC-I that due to constant efforts made by QESCO, the GDA provided an alternate route for the transmission line with the consent of the PCAA (Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority), ultimately both the authorities issued the NOC for construction of transmission line on the alternate route.

