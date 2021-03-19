ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
TCL collaborates with Daraz

19 Mar 2021

LAHORE: TCL Pakistan, Pakistan’s No.1 Led TV brand, join hands with Daraz, the leading online retailer, to deliver one of the biggest sales this Pakistan’s Day. The sale commences on 17th March and will end on 24th March. Each year TCL and Daraz aim to bring high-quality products at incredible prices. Witnessing the amazing response on the previous sales from the customers, TCL and Daraz decided to bring great offers this Pakistan’s Day.

Speaking about the Pakistan Day Sale, Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We are thrilled to again work with Daraz this Pakistan Resolution Day. We are giving customers premium products and aim to give them the best deals and offers this Pakistan Day.”

Ehsan Saya–Managing Director of Daraz Pakistan said, “The Pakistan Day Sale promises to give customers an entertaining experience. Customers are urged to tune into the Pakistan Day Sale as there will be something new for grabs each day”.—PR

