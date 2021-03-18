ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US Cash Soymeal-Basis offers steady in subdued trade

  • End users, such as hog and poultry feeders, have covered their near-term needs at high prices and were reluctant to book more soymeal despite a setback in Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soymeal futures, one broker said this week.
  • The CBOT May board crush, an indication of crushers' profit margins, was last down 1-3/4 cents at 72 cents per bushel.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Spot basis offers for soymeal were unchanged in the US Midwest on Thursday and cash trade was quietly steady, merchandisers said.

End users, such as hog and poultry feeders, have covered their near-term needs at high prices and were reluctant to book more soymeal despite a setback in Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soymeal futures, one broker said this week.

As of 11:42 a.m. CDT (1642 GMT), CBOT May soymeal futures were down $2.70 at $402.20 per short ton.

The CBOT May board crush, an indication of crushers' profit margins, was last down 1-3/4 cents at 72 cents per bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture reported export sales of US old-crop soymeal in the week ended March 11 at 234,600 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes.

For soybeans, the USDA reported export sales of 202,400 tonnes, at the low end of trade expectations. Top buyer China booked 71,500 tonnes of soybeans and shipped 82,000 tonnes, its smallest weekly shipment figure since July.

China's agriculture ministry has launched a campaign to lower the content of corn and soymeal in animal feed, according to a document issued this week.

soymeal export soymeal manufacturers US soymeal

US Cash Soymeal-Basis offers steady in subdued trade

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters