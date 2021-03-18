Russia's crude oil export set to drop 3pc in Q2 vs Q1

MOSCOW: Russia's crude oil export and transit set to decline to 60.9 million tonnes for the April-June period from 62.1 million tonnes in the export schedule for January-March, according to the quarterly schedule seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Russia plans to decrease its oil exports in the second quarter 2021 despite an OPEC+ decision to allow the state an additional output hike from April.

On a daily basis, Russia's oil exports will drop by some 3% in April-June compared to the first quarter of 2021, Reuters calculations showed.