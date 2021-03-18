ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qamar expresses concern on current import of wheat

  • The committee invited the Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research for a briefing on wheat, in the next meeting.
APP 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, NA Standing Committee on Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday expressed serious concern on the current import of wheat, when local wheat is started arriving in the market.

During a briefing on ‘import of wheat’ by Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), he said that the figures showed that the imported wheat was more expensive than the local market, adding consequences would start next year when nobody would be ready to sow the crop.

Syed Naveed Qamar was chairing 21st meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce in the Parliament House.

He said "This permanent cycle of import of wheat, the government is providing incentives to others instead our own growers and the situation is against whole agriculture sector and the economy of Pakistan."

The committee invited the Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research for a briefing on wheat, in the next meeting.

The Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) briefed the Standing Committee on Commerce that as per given target by the government, the TCP had imported 2.16 million MT wheat through international tendering and PASCO. 30 bulk vessels of TCP arrived from October 2020 to March 2021. Tenders for Additional 300,000MT are floated by TCP.

The committee also discussed the issues relating to import of Cotton.

The Ministry of Commerce informed the committee that due to less Cotton production, domestic production of Cotton yarns had remained low which resulted yarn shortage and subsequently high yarn prices.

Value-added sector is not able to cover yarn to materialize export orders.

The Standing Committee observed a continuous decline of Cotton production since FY 2015-16. The Committee constituted a Sub- Committee on the matter.

The subcommittee will present its report in 30 days.

The meeting was attended by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Khurram Shehzad , Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Sajida Begum, Usman Ibrahim, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan MNA, Mr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan MNA, and Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb,Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Wheat Syed Naveed Qamar

Qamar expresses concern on current import of wheat

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters