Alarming increase in coronavirus cases being observed: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases was being observed in the province.

She said this while reviewing arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients in different hospitals in a meeting held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here.

She said the Punjab government was utilizing all out resources for treatment of COVID-19 patients, adding that adequate resources were available for all designated facilities. She said that adequate number of ventilators, High Dependency Units (HDUs), Isolation wards and other facilities were available.

The helpline of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department was active, she said and urged the people to observe safety precautions.

The minister said the tests of prisoners at camp jail would be conducted soon.

She said the government had enhanced the treatment facilities for coronavirus patients, adding, the vaccination process of people over 60 years of age was underway.

"The current lockdown and restrictions have become necessary to control the spread of the virus," she said. However, she added, the restrictions would be softened after improvement in the situation.

"By use of masks and hand santitizers, people can remain safe from coronavirus," she stressed.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan would beat the virus through collective efforts.

Special Secretary SHME Silwat Saeed presented details of arrangements for the COVID-19 patients.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Admin Amir Ghazi and Chief Planning officer Abdul Haq Bhatti.