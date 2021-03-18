Court adjourns Pink Residency reference till March 24

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference connected with the fake accounts scam till March 24.

The same court also extended the judicial remand of former director general Parks Karachi Liaquat Qaimkhani till March 25, in case pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the references, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned hearing of Pink Residency reference without proceedings due to absence of witness Mushtaq Ali.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of Qaimkhani in an investigation pertaining to another fake accounts scam and instructed the NAB to produce the accused on March 25.

Similarly, in another case, the NAB opposed the acquittal pleas of former secretary interior Shahid Khan and others in reference pertaining to illegal allotment of plot owned by National Police Foundation. The court sought the arguments and adjourned hearing till April 1.