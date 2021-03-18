Rain thunderstorm predicts from Sunday to Tuesday in KP

PESHAWAR: New series of rains and strong winds expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday to Tuesday, the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a letters issued to all district administrations, Rescue 1122 and other concerned agencies.

The Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued instructions to the concerned agencies to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rains.

Landslides feared in sensitive districts of the province due to heavy rains were also issued by the Meteorology Department.

The availability of small and heavy machinery is assured where there is a risk of landslides would be made, the DG PDMA instructed.

Tourists should be informed about the weather situation in advance and they should be careful while moving from one place to another in the hilly areas where they fear landslides, the release PDMA informed. The people have been asked to report any untoward incident to PDMA Helpline 1700.