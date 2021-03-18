ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU plans to launch dispute settlement with AstraZeneca

  • Mamer said the letter "will allow us to start a dialogue with the company as part of a dispute settlement process."
AFP 18 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission plans to launch the dispute settlement process in its coronavirus vaccine contract with pharma giant AstraZeneca, EU spokesmen said Thursday.

Chief spokesman Eric Mamer said Brussels is waiting for the go ahead from EU member states to write to the firm to demand talks on its alleged failure to honour its contract.

Mamer said the letter "will allow us to start a dialogue with the company as part of a dispute settlement process."

By its own admission, the British-Swedish company has fallen well short of promised deliveries, and this shortfall has slowed Europe's troubled vaccine roll-out.

The dispute has also triggered an international row, with European officials furious that AstraZeneca has delivered on its UK contract while falling short in the EU.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen singled out Britain on Wednesday when she warned that Brussels was seeking a way to ensure "reciprocity" in shipments.

This was taken as a threat to prevent EU vaccine exports to Britain while UK-based suppliers are not shipping to Europe.

The letter would be the first formal measure by the EU since the row erupted and activates a clause in the supply contract between Brussels and the firm.

This could lead to legal action if AstraZeenca is not able to assure European officials it has met its obligation to make its "best efforts" to ship the promised doses.

Commission health spokesman Stefan de Keersmaeker said that, once the letter was sent, the firm would have 20 days to arrange a senior level meeting with EU officials.

"The aim of that process is to arrive at a solution which resolves the conflict in good faith ... in a way that is satisfactory to all parties," he said.

AstraZeneca had been expected to deliver 90 million doses of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, but will likely only be able to supply 30 million, after production delays at its EU plants.

In the second quarter it hopes to deliver 70 million, many fewer than the 180 million initially promised.

Brussels has, however, worked to accelerate production at plants operated by other drugs firms and still hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of European adults before the end of summer.

EU AstraZeneca Eric Mamer

EU plans to launch dispute settlement with AstraZeneca

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters