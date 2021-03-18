ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bond fears overtake Fed hopes, US stocks fall at open

  • The broad-based S&P 500 slipped from its record the day before, falling 0.6 percent to 3,948.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 15,699.32.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: An uptick in bond yields caused suffering at the opening of Wall Street trading on Thursday, with tech stocks slumping even as the Dow built on its record-setting close.

Markets powered to a record finish on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made it known that it would keep its easy money policies in place for the forseeable future, but that euphoria evaporated as trading resumed.

Thursday's boogeyman was a familiar one: the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond, which ticked above 1.7 percent as investors signaled their fears of an inflationary spike caused by the US economy's presumed healing from the Covid-19 downturn.

"The thinking overnight is that, 'the Fed risks playing with inflation fire and we don't like it,'" Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com said.

"The implication is that the stock market doesn't like so much what the Treasury market is thinking, because the jump in long-term rates is a threat to the high-multiple growth stocks."

About 20 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,039.43.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped from its record the day before, falling 0.6 percent to 3,948.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 15,699.32.

Shares of leading tech firms felt the pain, with Facebook dropping 1.5 percent and Apple losing 2.2 percent. Tesla was down 3.3 percent.

US stock Wall Street S&P 500 Nasdaq Composite

Bond fears overtake Fed hopes, US stocks fall at open

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters