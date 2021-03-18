ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Chile's lower chamber of deputies set to decide fate of mining royalty bill

  • Chile's sprawling copper industry maintains it has already hit its limit in terms of tax burden, and that hiking royalties could put some smaller mines, with higher-costs, out of business.
  • Chile's National Mining Society (Sonami) told Reuters that the bill was also unconstitutional, and has repeatedly warned that its passage would could harm investment.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

SANTIAGO: Chile's lower chamber of lawmakers is set to decide the fate of a bill to hike royalties on mining companies operating in the world's top copper producer after legislative committees reported conflicting views on the initiative.

The chamber's finance committee rejected the measure in a 7-5 vote late on Wednesday, with a majority arguing the bill could scare off mining investment at a time when the economy is just beginning to show signs of recovery following months of coronavirus-induced crisis. The chamber's mining committee, however, had previously blessed the bill.

The chamber has yet to schedule the vote.

The left-leaning opposition lawmakers who introduced the bill say the additional funds are urgently needed to help underwrite social programs and stimulus amid the pandemic. The measure - including a direct tax on sales - has gained momentum in recent weeks as copper prices hit their highest in a decade.

Chile's sprawling copper industry maintains it has already hit its limit in terms of tax burden, and that hiking royalties could put some smaller mines, with higher-costs, out of business.

Chile's National Mining Society (Sonami) told Reuters that the bill was also unconstitutional, and has repeatedly warned that its passage would could harm investment.

Lawmakers have proposed changes to Chile's mining tax scheme several times since the current regime was established in 2011, but the measures have been repeatedly rejected by Congress.

