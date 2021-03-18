NAB taking efforts for corruption-free Pakistan: DG NAB Hasnain Ahmed

SUKKUR: Director General (DG), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), headquarters, Hassnain Ahmed has said that it is very difficult to recover looted money from the pocket of a person, However NAB taking all kind of efforts by involving each and every staff of NAB to achieve its target of corruption free Pakistan.

Addressing an event "Heros of the Wing 2020", held in NAB Sukkur office on Thursday, he said that Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah had told that corruption is a poison so it should be eliminated from the society through constitutional measures.

He said that vision of NAB is to eliminate corruption from a society and said that encouraging the NAB team and Students who got distinguished position in awareness activities of speech competition and painting competition being recognized is indeed will help in reducing corruption menace.

He said that students through out province who participated and delivered their speeches are really recognizable and they have much potential to help in the elimination of corruption.

He appreciated the launched drive of NAB Sukkur bureau against corruption and recovery of looted national exchequer.

Director General NAB Sukkur Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig while addressing the event said that NAB Sukkur Bureau established in 2015 and recovered 26 billions looted money in direct and indirect drive from the different departments in a short period within limited resources.

He said that 18 billions have been recovered only from food department of Government of Sindh.

He said that NAB Sukkur assisted to SEPCO in recovery of 8 billion, besides this 500 million recovered from Public Health Engineering department.

He said that NAB also secured 61 millions of Petrol and 13 millions of Diesel of Pakistan State Oil.

Mirza said the NAB also made 120 potable drinking water plants which were earlier only 05 plants became operational.

He said that NAB Sukkur also established waste management system in hospitals to dump its wastage to prevent citizens from health hazard.

He said that Civil Society, Journalists, Students also helping NAB to eliminate corruption and said that this gesture will be continued.

On that occasion DG NAB headquarters and DG NAB Sukkur had distributed certificates among the distinguished position holding students and the NAB staff and declared them as Hero of 2020.

On that occasion Director Awareness and Prevention Fahim Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Aamir Batt, Amjad Majeed Olak, Pir Khaliq ul Zaman and other NAB directors were also present.