LG Minister expresses displeasure over poor sanitation situation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction on overall cleanliness, water supply, drainage issues of Hyderabad and warned the officers of civic agencies to improve their progress otherwise stern action would be taken against them and any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed this while presiding over a meeting of Divisional and District Heads of Hyderabad here at Shahbaz Hall. Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, leaders of ruling PPP Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Sahito and others were present in the meetings who apprised the minister of the problems faced by the people of Hyderabad city, latifabad and Qasimabad.

In his opening remarks Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the issues of Hyderabad were brought into the knowledge of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister both were complained by local leaders about the poor progress of civic agencies.

“When, last week, he (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) paid a surprise visit to Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad, he witnessed poor cleanliness with garbage on roads, encroachments, potable water and drainage issues” he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah taking serious note of such situation, ordered concerned agencies and government departments to ensure the supply of properly treated potable water to each and every area of Hyderabad City.

He further directed for the early completion of all development projects specially the drainage and sewerage schemes before the coming rainy season to avoid mishaps and warned that officers failing to achieve tasks will not be spared.

PPP leaders Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi and Ali Muhammad Sahito informed Minister Information & Local Government that city Hyderabad including Latifabad & Qasimabad areas, is facing huge issues of drainage since long. They urged that if the problems of drainage, sewerage specially are not tackled on war footing, the coming monsoons could be disastrous for the area. They also pointed out that katchi abadis are facing shortage of potable water.

Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch briefed the Minister that the Government of Sindh never left Hyderabad and its areas abundant and even in last year's monsoons, Sindh Chief Minister provided Rs.70 Million in emergency thus the task of drainage of rainy water was achieved with the help of Pak Army.

He said that the progress of civic agencies including municipal committees, HDA etc are not up to the mark.

He hoped that Solid Waste Management would start working in District Hyderabad and Kotri as well.

The Commissioner Hyderabad pointed out that even the Car wash stations which consume maximum water, have not been brought into tax net.

The Commissioner stressed upon HDA other agencies to improve progress and complete drainage and sewerage schemes before coming monsoons.

The Commissioner suggested a source deduction of water supply from the government departments to help WASA for its financial sustainability and capacity building.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also briefed the minister about issues of city in detail and urged that the WASA has to regularize water supply connections and control illegal connections for sustainable continuity.

He further told the meeting that the drive against encroachments is going on and we need to expedite work on schemes before the start of monsoon rains.

The Secretary Local Government took notice of complaints that the employees of civic agencies are not performing their duties.

He also showed displeasure on the complaints of illegal water supply connections, and poor recovery of dues from WASA, and compelled the concerned officers to expedite the regularization of water connections for sustainability and independence of WASA.

He urged upon concerned agencies to expedite completion of all development schemes and ensure that benefits of these are extended to people.

Secretary LG ordered the officers to make sure of your presence on ground all the time and urged upon DC Hyderabad to check the working of high officers and get him back.

The minister Local Government, on the suggestion of Secretary Local Government, framed a vigilance committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad which will ensure the development projects are completed in a timely and qualitative manner, the employees of civic agencies perform duties and potable water is supplied without any delay.

Head of WASA said in a presentation that with a population city's 3.225 million, we are going to enhance 12 mgd filter water to systems. Load Shedding causes issues in supply of water. Sewerage capacity at 79 pumping stations, at present is 41 mgd while we want to enhance more 37 mgd in system improvements.

He urged for the release of additional funds for new ADP schemes of water supply, filter plants and drainage for the City, Qasimabad and Latifabad. He promised to complete drainage and sewerage schemes before coming monsoons to avoid issues especially low lying areas who faced inundation last season.

HDAs head also briefed the meeting that the Illegal connections of new housing schemes and high rise buildings needs to be regularized along with recovery of dues. He said that we have developed parks under the beautification plan.

Later, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan and offered fateha on the demise of his sister. PPP Leader Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi, The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Police Sharjeel Kharal, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Director Information Zulfiqar Shaikh also offered condolences to MPA Abdul jabbar Khan on the death of his sister.