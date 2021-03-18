NA Speaker holds meeting with Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir held an important meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Thursday.

The speaker took the chairman into confidence about setting up a parliamentary committee on electoral reforms, said a statement issued here.

The meeting decided that the parliamentary heads would be members of the committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday the Prime Minister wrote a letter to the speaker for setting up the Parliamentary Committee.

The chairman senate thanked the speaker for taking him into confidence about formulation of the committee. The chairman said it would help prepared solid recommendation for electoral reforms.

Senators Syed Shibli Faraz and Kuda Babar were also present in the meeting.