ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICCI urges consultation with all stakeholders on SBP amendment Bill 2021

  • He said one disturbing proposal in the bill was about the immunity of SBP from NAB and the FIA.
APP 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the government to hold thorough consultations with all stakeholders including the business community on the proposed amendment Bill 2021 of SBP.

It is finalized by addressing concerns and reservations of all stakeholders and is not passed into law in haste to meet the demands of the lender of last resort.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI said the central banks play an important role in the economic development and growth of countries as they contributed towards the stability of the financial system and improve access to credit for the private sector.

However, according to the proposed bill, supporting economic policies of the government would no longer be deemed as a primary goal of SBP, which has created many concerns in the business community.

He said one of the main objectives of SBP was to take initiatives for ensuring price stability to save people from rising inflation, but SBP in the past remained unsuccessful multiple times to ensure price stability.

He said one disturbing proposal in the bill was about the immunity of SBP from NAB and the FIA, however, he raised questions about who would make SBP accountable in case it failed to ensure price stability in future.

ICCI President urged the government to include an inflation target in the proposed bill to make it beneficial and more people friendly so that inflation should remain under control and people were saved from the problems of rising prices.

Yasir Ilyas Khan urged the government to move forward with utmost care on this important issue and took all stakeholders on board so that all concerns and reservations were addressed before passing proposed amendment into a law.

ICCI SBP amendment Bill 2021

ICCI urges consultation with all stakeholders on SBP amendment Bill 2021

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters