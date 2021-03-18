ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
TSX falls as commodity-linked stocks, dismal jobs data weigh

  • The energy sector dropped 1.4% on weaker crude prices, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3%.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.31 points, or 0.29%, at 18,927.79.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy and materials stocks tracked weaker commodities, while data showed the nation shed jobs for the second straight month in February.

The energy sector dropped 1.4% on weaker crude prices, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3%.

Canada lost 100,800 jobs in February, driven by a decline in hiring in the leisure and hospitality as well as the trade and construction sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.31 points, or 0.29%, at 18,927.79.

Miners Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd and OceanaGold Corp , were the biggest decliners on the index, down 3.5% and 3.4% respectively.

The financials sector gained 0.8%. The industrials sector fell 0.2%.

On the TSX, 63 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 2.38-to-1 ratio, with 15.62 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Power Corporation of Canada, which jumped 2.9% after multiple brokerages hiked the price target of the stock, and insurance firm Great-West Lifeco Inc, which rose 2.2%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, and Hexo Corp.

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 38.93 million shares.

