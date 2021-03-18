ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan desirous to increase volume of bilateral trade with Kuwait: FM

  • The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is facilitating the foreign investment in different sectors of economy.
PPI 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is desirous to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Kuwait.

Talking to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah who called on him here on Thursday, he said we are looking forward to the early convening of Fifth Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there are vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in the areas energy, technology, health, education and defense. He said more than one hundred thousand Pakistanis living in Kuwait are playing a positive role in the development of the country.

He said Pakistan has transformed its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic priorities. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is facilitating the foreign investment in different sectors of economy.

This is the reason that Pakistan's ranking in the ease of doing business has improved. He said we also welcome Kuwaiti investment in the country.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the Kuwaiti counterpart about the prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India has brought controversial legislation to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory.

He said Pakistan is looking towards positive role of the world community including that of Kuwait to get freed the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel Indian clutches.
He thanked Kuwait for supporting Kashmir resolution passed by the OIC foreign ministers at its meeting in Niger.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world recognizes the positive role being played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan will continue its efforts peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister said his country wants to promote economic relations with Pakistan. He commended the contributions of Pakistani community in Kuwait in the development of the country.

Pakistan kuwait Shah Mahmood Qureshi Bilateral trade

Pakistan desirous to increase volume of bilateral trade with Kuwait: FM

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters