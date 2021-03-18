Call to reschedule anti-polio drive

QUETTA: World Health Organization (WHO) and provincial health department ought to reschedule anti-polio drive to be commenced from March 29 in the province as government employees from across the province are going to seige Chief Minister’s Secretariat on March 29 in support of their demands, said Malik Abdul Malik Kakar, President Grand Alliance, Balochistan while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Thursday.

He said that if the government showed stubbornness, indefinite sit-in would be staged. Kakar said that the government was not sincere to address the genuine demands of government employees, adding that approval for 25 percent increase in the salaries of employees be accorded forthwith.

On the occasion, other leaders of Grand Employees Alliance Abdul Salam Zehri, Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai, Dad Muhammad Baloch, Ali Bakhsh Jamali, Muhammad Amin Badini alias Baboo and others were also present.