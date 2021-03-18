ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iran's envoy calls for expanding investment, trade ties with Pakistan

  • Qurban urged for removing tariff bearers, besides addressing the issues on priority basis and enhanced trade through air, rail, road and sea routes.
APP 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Iran in Pakistan Mohammad Surkhabi here on Thursday stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade, investment and cultural ties between both the countries which would be mutually beneficial for the people of two counties.

Talking to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its Chairman Qurban Ali, Surkhabi extended full cooperation of Iranian embassy and consulate to the Pakistani private sector for the promotion of investment and trade relations between both the countries.

He said relationship between Pakistan and Iran was of special importance and increased relations between the two countries would also help in closer trade relations adding that the two countries have a larger business markets, besides geo-strategic competitive advantages.

He called for availing these opportunities to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Iran as both the countries were tied with brotherly relationship and Iran was also willing to enhance the trade and cultural ties by addressing the issues faced by the businessmen of both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Qurban Ali said Pakistan and Iran were neighboring, Islamic brotherly countries and strong economical relationship must be established between both the countries. He said bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran was very essential to boost the economy of both the countries.

It was right time for both countries to make progress on trade mechanisms to facilitate business community of both the country, he said adding that Pakistan and Iran should work together to develop a special mechanism. He urged for opening bank branches at both side to enable business communities for making transaction to increase trade.

Once the COVID situation would improve, there would be a regular exchange of delegation which would improve economical trade through B2B meetings and bring both nations more closer, he said adding that better trade relations between the two countries were in the wider interest of both the countries.

Qurban Ali informed that the business community of Pakistan was ready to take all possible steps to promote trade and increase bilateral trade. He urged for removing tariff bearers, besides addressing the issues on priority basis and enhanced trade through air, rail, road and sea routes.

FPCCI Trade ties Iran's envoy

Iran's envoy calls for expanding investment, trade ties with Pakistan

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters