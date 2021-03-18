Iran's envoy calls for expanding investment, trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Iran in Pakistan Mohammad Surkhabi here on Thursday stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade, investment and cultural ties between both the countries which would be mutually beneficial for the people of two counties.

Talking to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its Chairman Qurban Ali, Surkhabi extended full cooperation of Iranian embassy and consulate to the Pakistani private sector for the promotion of investment and trade relations between both the countries.

He said relationship between Pakistan and Iran was of special importance and increased relations between the two countries would also help in closer trade relations adding that the two countries have a larger business markets, besides geo-strategic competitive advantages.

He called for availing these opportunities to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Iran as both the countries were tied with brotherly relationship and Iran was also willing to enhance the trade and cultural ties by addressing the issues faced by the businessmen of both the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Qurban Ali said Pakistan and Iran were neighboring, Islamic brotherly countries and strong economical relationship must be established between both the countries. He said bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran was very essential to boost the economy of both the countries.

It was right time for both countries to make progress on trade mechanisms to facilitate business community of both the country, he said adding that Pakistan and Iran should work together to develop a special mechanism. He urged for opening bank branches at both side to enable business communities for making transaction to increase trade.

Once the COVID situation would improve, there would be a regular exchange of delegation which would improve economical trade through B2B meetings and bring both nations more closer, he said adding that better trade relations between the two countries were in the wider interest of both the countries.

Qurban Ali informed that the business community of Pakistan was ready to take all possible steps to promote trade and increase bilateral trade. He urged for removing tariff bearers, besides addressing the issues on priority basis and enhanced trade through air, rail, road and sea routes.