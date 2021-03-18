Coronavirus vaccination to senior citizens continues in KP

PESHAWAR: Health Department on Thursday confirmed that anti-coronavirus vaccination to the senior citizens to be continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, an official, requesting anonymity, said that so far a total of 3,734 senior citizens have been vaccinated during the last two days and a total of 7,734 people aged 60 and above have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the province.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 1300 health workers were given a second dose of vaccine and with this so far, 5,484 health workers in the province have been given the second dose of coronavirus vaccine. He said 28,405 health care workers have taken the first dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued a notification by reviewing vaccination policy related to all health workers and decided to stop registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccination.

The health department has also sent letters to all DHOs, MSs and Hospital Directors to start registration of the health workers by age and only people aged 70 and over will now be vaccinated.

It was also decided to stop vaccinating unscheduled persons below 70 years of age and directed the vaccination centers to follow the instructions issued in this connection by the government.