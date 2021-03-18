Google to invest over $7bn in US offices, data centers this year
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the United States as it takes on a surge in internet traffic after pandemic restrictions drove more users and advertisers online.
The company's investment related to US offices and data centers was over $10 billion last year and more than $13 billion in 2019.
The latest investment includes expansion plans for data centers in Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas, the company said on Thursday.
Google is also spending $1 billion in its home state of California. The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state's higher operational costs and hefty taxes.
The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.