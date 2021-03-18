Pakistan
Hammad says all industries strictly follow SOP's
- Third wave of coronavirus kicks off and adopting SOPs can save both lives and jobs, he said.
18 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azher said, in a tweet, said that all industries, business strictly implemented Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs ) following 3rd wave of COVID-19.
"Third wave of coronavirus kicks off and adopting SOPs can save both lives and jobs," he said.
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
Hammad says all industries strictly follow SOP's
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments