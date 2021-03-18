Pakistan
PM gets COVID-19 jab
- The vaccination drive is being carried out across the country.
18 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was vaccinated against coronavirus.
The Prime Minister, on the occasion, appealed to the nation to ensure strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid third ongoing wave of the virus.
In first phase, the people aging 60 years and above and the frontline workers are being given vaccine.
