ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kenya's KCB Group expects restructured loans to halve in Q2

  • The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said late on Wednesday while releasing its earning results, it had restructured 106.1 billion shillings ($967 million), or 19.6%, of its total loan book for 2020.
  • "In my view ... today we are seeing 30% (of the restructured loans resuming normal operations) by the first quarter, it will improve into 50% in the second quarter," he added.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

NAIROBI: KCB Group, Kenya's top l ender by assets, expects the proportion of loans it restructured last year to fall by half in the second quarter, senior company executives said on Thursday.

Central banks in Kenya and other east African countries where KCB Group operates permitted lenders to provide relief to customers, such as loan restructuring and payment rescheduling, from mid-March 2020 after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the region.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said late on Wednesday while releasing its earning results, it had restructured 106.1 billion shillings ($967 million), or 19.6%, of its total loan book for 2020.

KCB Chief Executive Joshua Oigara told a virtual news conference on Thursday that of this amount, holders of about 30 billion shillings in loans had already resumed normal repayment schedules.

"Some sectors are back on foot and are running. For those ones, there is no moratorium required. They go back to the normal businesses," Chief Financial Officer Lawrence Kimathi said at the same conference.

"In my view ... today we are seeing 30% (of the restructured loans resuming normal operations) by the first quarter, it will improve into 50% in the second quarter," he added.

KCB recorded a 30% drop in 2020 pretax profit to 25.7 billion shillings, hurt by increased provisions for loan losses and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oigara said the bank plans to double its lending to small and medium businesses this year from 50 billion shillings it lent last year.

The government said last year it would set up a credit guarantee scheme for small and medium-sized businesses hit by the coronavirus, whose capital will eventually rise to at least 100 billion shillings.

Oigara said KCB was one of seven banks pre-qualified to participate in the scheme.

Kenya's central bank KCB Group east African countries loan restructuring and payment rescheduling

Kenya's KCB Group expects restructured loans to halve in Q2

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters