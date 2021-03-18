Pakistan
Heavy rainfall with gusty winds forecast for KP
- Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Monday and Tuesday.
18 Mar 2021
PESHAWAR: The Met Office on Thursday forecast rain with thunderstorms associated with strong gusty winds for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 20 Saturday, to Monday.
Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Monday and Tuesday.
Possibility of hailstorms at a few places also cannot be ruled out during this period.
The Met Office advised all the district administrations to adopt precautionary measures well before time to avoid any loss of human life or property, besides coping with any emergency situation.
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
Heavy rainfall with gusty winds forecast for KP
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments